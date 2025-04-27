Gauhati HC issues notices to DGP, Jorhat SP over alleged custodial torture of 24-yr-old

Guwahati, April 27: Hearing a petition on the mysterious death of a 24-year-old in Jorhat, Gauhati High Court has issued notices to the DGP and the SP, Jorhat. The notices have been made returnable in four weeks.

The writ petition (criminal) has been filed by Rimly Gogoi, sister of deceased Dipankar Gogoi, demanding a CBI investigation. Twenty-four-year-old Gogoi had allegedly committed suicide in December 2023.

The petition by his sister alleged that the deceased was brutally tortured (given third-degree torture) by the Jorhat and Titabar police before his death. He was picked up by police after a blast in Jorhat.

The State government had also constituted an inquiry into his death. The HC in its earlier hearing had asked the State of Assam to present before it the post-mortem report as well as the viscera report of the deceased.

The respondents in the case are the State of Assam, T the then SP Mohanlal Meena, SDPO Kakoli Patgiri, Titabor office-in-charge Lakhsman Kumar Das, and IO Miraj Doley.

The court also asked the petitioner to implead the DGP and current SP of Jorhat in the case.

Arif Jwadder, counsel for the petitioner, argued and appeared for the petitioner.