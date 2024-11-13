Gauhati HC grants bail to RTI activist Dulal Bora in BJP worker death case

Guwahati, Nov 13: Controversial Right to Information (RTI) activist Dulal Bora was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday. He had been linked to the suicide of BJP worker Devojit Hazarika in Assam's Charaideo district.

Hazarika, who died under tragic circumstances, left behind a note in which he accused several individuals, including Bora, of causing him severe distress.

Bora’s arrest on September 25 by the Delhi Crime Branch was tied to multiple serious charges, including extortion, conspiracy, cheating, and his alleged role in Hazarika’s death.

The RTI activist was arrested while seeking medical treatment at Kalra Hospital in West Delhi.

In response to the case, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the Assam State Information Commission (ASIC) to take strong action against Bora for allegedly misusing the RTI Act for personal gain.

The ASIC initiated proceedings against Bora based on a detailed report by the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

The CID’s investigation suggested that Bora had been using RTI applications to intimidate public officials, demanding bribes in exchange for the withdrawal of these applications.

According to reports, Bora's alleged actions had a severe impact on the timely processing of RTI appeals and complaints from other citizens, with several reports claiming that he had amassed significant wealth through illicit activities.

On September 23, a scheduled meeting with Bora and staff from his online news portal, NE Bharat, had to be postponed after the RTI activist failed to attend, raising further suspicions about his involvement in unlawful activities.

While the portal’s manager and HR personnel appeared for questioning, Bora was notably absent, sparking additional concerns.

As Court grants Bora bail, the investigation is expected to continue as authorities seek to clarify the extent of Bora’s alleged involvement in the suicide and other unlawful practices.