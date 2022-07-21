Gauhati HC grants bail to Barshashree Buragohain

Barshashree Buragohain who was arrested for allegedly writing an anti – national poem has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court.

The 19-year-old, Barshashree Buragohain, who was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on May 18 had been in judicial custody since then.



Barshashree Buragohain is a second-year Bachelor of Science student at the DCB Girls College in Jorhat, who even had to appear for her exams from the jail.

