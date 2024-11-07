Gauhati HC gives Centre, Assam govt 22 days to respond on Garbhanga Sanctuary Revocation

Guwahati, Nov 7: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Central and state governments to file a response regarding the cancellation of the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary’s recognition, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by activist Subrat Talukdar.

The court, on Tuesday, heard the petition (PIL number 62/2024) and issued notices to the central government, Assam government, Environment and Forest Department, Chief Conservator of Forests, and the Commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, instructing them to respond within 22 days.

The PIL challenges the state government’s decision to revoke the initial recognition of the Garbhanga Sanctuary, a 117-square-km area located just 15 km from Guwahati.

According to sources, the government revoked the sanctuary status through a cabinet decision.

The issue came to light when Talukdar, a resident of Lankeshwar, filed the PIL, drawing attention to the state government’s decision to cancel the sanctuary’s recognition.

The Garbhanga Sanctuary was initially recognised by the Governor of Assam in a notification on April 7, 2022, which designated the Garhbhanga Reserve Forest as a sanctuary.

However, in September 2023, a subsequent notification from the Governor revoked this recognition, leading to the legal challenge. The court has now asked the Assam government to provide an affidavit explaining the decision to cancel the sanctuary’s status.























