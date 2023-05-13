Gauhati HC directs Assam govt to respond to PIL over contamination of Bharalu

Guwahati, May 13: Following a suo moto PIL regarding the contamination and degradation of the Bharalu River, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday directed the Assam Government to respond by May 18.

According to Gauhati HC order a PIL was registered after Pratap Chandra Das, a former student of Sonaram Higher Secondary School, Guwahati, raised a very important issue regarding contamination and degradation of an important river flowing through the city of Guwahati, namely, Bharalu river.

The petitioner has highlighted in his letter that the Bharalu river, which is a tributary to the mighty Brahmaputra river, has been severely polluted as hazardous waste materials have been dumped into the river, which is causing risk to the health and hygiene of the society. It is further alleged that none of the civic bodies entrusted with the task of maintaining the health and hygiene of the city dwellers of Guwahati has bothered to put in proper interventional measures on the devastating and precarious pollution of the river.

The division bench of the Chief Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice Suman Shyam issued the notice to the Government of Assam along with four other organisations including the Water Resources Department, Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Pollution Control Board, Assam seeking a response by May 18.