Gauhati HC declares Naba Kumar Sarania ineligible for Kokrajhar LS seat

Guwahati, Apr 18: In a significant development, the Guahati High Court declared that the current Member of Parliament from the Kokrajhar constituency in Assam, Naba Kumar Sarania, is ineligible to contest elections in the region.

The decision was made based on a legal dispute regarding Sarania's ethnic certificate, which has been a contentious issue in recent legal proceedings.



According to the Gauhati High Court, Sarania does not belong to the scheduled tribe (ST) category.



It may be mentioned that Sarania has served as an independent candidate and later joined the Gana Suraksha Party in 2014.

Sarania's ethnic certificate has been the subject of a long-running argument, and the High Court's ruling was a turning point in the legal dispute.