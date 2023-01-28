Gauhati HC adjourns case after lawyer wears jeans to court

Guwahati, Jan 28: A lawyer from Gauhati High Court was shown the door, after he came wearing a jeans to a court proceeding. The HC also adjourned a matter following the incident.

As per reports, the lawyer, Bijan Kumar Mahajan, was appearing for a petitioner in an anticipatory bail case when the incident took place.

Objecting to the attire and taking the matter seriously, the court called for police personnel to de-court the counsel outside the HC premises on Saturday.

In a order issued by the court, it has been mentioned that "Matter stands adjourned today as Mr. B.K. Mahajan, learned counsel for the petitioner is attired in jeans pant. Therefore, the Court had to call for the police personnel to decourt him outside the High Court campus."



