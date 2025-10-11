Garima Garg urges continued public support with #JusticeForZubeenGarg hashtag

Guwahati, Oct 11: As Assam continues to mourn the loss of its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, his wife Garima Garg has urged fans and citizens to keep the demand for justice alive through the campaign #JusticeForZubeenGarg. Visiting the singer’s cremation site at Kamarkuchi late Friday night, Garima made an emotional appeal for a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding her husband’s death.

“It has been 22 days since Zubeen passed away, and we still don’t know what really happened,” Garima said, kneeling at the cremation site with folded hands as hundreds of fans gathered to pay their respects. “I have a prayer... Zubeen should get justice. Please keep using the hashtag every time. We have to know what happened to him,” she urged.

Zubeen Garg, a revered singer-composer and actor who embodied Assam’s cultural spirit, died on September 19 in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the state and the entire region, prompting widespread grief and calls for a thorough investigation.

Garima, who has been consistently appealing for clarity in the case, emphasised the power of social media as a tool for collective action.

“All should use social media to get justice for Zubeen. We have to make this demand every day. We don’t want any trouble, we only want justice peacefully,” she said.

Earlier, along with Zubeen Garg’s sister Palme Borthakur and uncle, Garima has filed a police complaint demanding a thorough probe. The complaint names several individuals who were reportedly present with Zubeen during his final hours in Singapore, urging authorities to bring them under the purview of the investigation.

Palme Borthakur also took to Facebook late Friday night, reaffirming the family’s demand for truth and justice by posting “#JusticeForZubeenGarg.”

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has since taken over the probe, forming a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure an extensive and impartial inquiry.

So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the case: North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta, and the singer’s two personal security officers — Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

Authorities have yet to make a public statement on the progress of the investigation, adding to the growing demand for transparency. Across Assam, social media continues to flood with tributes, memories, and the call for accountability — as Zubeen Garg’s fans, family, and admirers vow to keep his voice alive through their collective pursuit of truth.

The emotional outpouring at Kamarkuchi reflects not only the people’s deep affection for Zubeen but also their unwavering resolve to seek justice for the artist who united generations through his music and message of love, nature, and humanity.

- PTI