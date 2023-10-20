Gang of thieves nabbed in Guwahati; stolen mobile phones recovered

Guwahati, Oct 20: A team of West Guwahati Police Department from Fatashil Ambari busted an organised gang of thieves consisting of 7 members, including a minor. The gang was active in snatching and stealing in the city.

In the operation, 8 stolen mobile phones and a scooty bearing registration number AS01 EE 7003 were recovered from the thieves. The recovered scooty was purportedly used by the gang to carry out the crimes.

The arrested persons have been identified as Prithvi Gupta of Kumarpara, Rohan Roy and Aman Gill of Bhootnath, Md Salam Miya, Md Jiarul Haque and Md Fazal Haque of Pan Bazar. One minor from Athgaon was also detained in connection with the case. A legal action has been initiated against the accused.