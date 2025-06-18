From swings to syllabi: Why summer vacations aren’t breaks anymore for children

As temperatures rise and school bells fall silent, a wave of nostalgia sweeps through many homes—echoes of lazy afternoons, mango-laden trees, cousin sleepovers, and ice-cream treats.

The summer vacation, once a sanctuary of rest and reckless joy for students, is still a much-anticipated part of the school calendar. But for today’s generation, the nature of this break is changing—and perhaps not for the better.

In Guwahati, where school timetables are tightly packed and aspirations even tighter, the June–July holiday has become a season of assignments, tuitions, and career prep, especially for high school students.

Many feel that today’s summer break no longer carries the same charm, especially for students weighed down by coaching sessions and special classes.

With board exams and entrance tests looming large at the end of the academic year, senior students often find it difficult to truly enjoy their holidays.

Mrigakhi Das, who recently completed her Class XII board exams, recalls how her summer breaks during middle school were far more relaxed compared to her later years.

"Back then, we had lighter subjects, simpler projects, and plenty of time to play with cousins and friends. But the past few years were different,” she says.

She adds, “Last year, I spent my summer break researching colleges and courses. It felt nothing like the holidays I had as a child. We had to work on complex assignments that involved research. We relied on phones, computers—even AI tools—to finish our tasks.”

Even when Mrigakhi tried to keep her devices aside, there wasn’t much she could do. Her friends and cousins were equally caught up.

“It’s the anxiety of finishing school. Even if I tried to relax, no one else had the time. Everyone is too busy planning their next steps. I can’t blame them—it’s tough to unwind when you're in Class XII,” she reflects.

Trishna Talukdar, a city-based schoolteacher, agrees. For senior students, summer breaks often revolve around planning and career prep.

“They already have tests lined up soon after school reopens and are enrolled in coaching classes through the break. These are still teenagers, just around 17, but they’re already under immense pressure. No wonder it’s hard for them to enjoy the break,” she says.













Senior students have to appear for tests after schools reopen & board exams and entrances, reducing the summer break into a study break (Representational Image)

Talukdar observes that the traditional, carefree summer break has made way for more structured experiences focused on project-based learning.

“Today's curriculum encourages learning through experience. We plan activities like visits to post offices, where children can see how things work first-hand,” she says.

However, Talukdar also stresses the importance of emotional and social connections during the holidays.

“We mustn’t overlook the value of human bonding. Assignments that involve visiting grandparents and noting their observations can strike a balance between experiential learning and emotional growth,” she adds.

Let them breathe

Kalyani Dutta, a preschool teacher in the city, believes that while the essence of summer vacation hasn’t changed, the way people perceive and use it certainly has.

“Today’s children have access to so many more avenues—summer camps, workshops, creative activities. These are great opportunities to explore talents. But it’s the fear of competition that’s changed the idea of summer,” she says.









Summer break offers avenues for children to explore their talents which parents must encourage (Representational Image)

Dutta notes a worrying trend - children as young as four or five are sent to tuitions during the holidays in the hope of securing spots in top schools. “We spend all day with these little ones, and many of them have forgotten how to smile. It feels like their childhood is slipping away,” she says.

According to her, many parents are unconsciously living through their children, pushing them into a race that may harm their mental well-being.

As a mother of a Class XI student herself, Dutta understands the pressure that board exams and entrance tests bring. But she believes that what children need most from their parents is space—and compassion.

“How long does childhood really last? The thrill of summer breaks fades too quickly. Parents need to let children be, let them breathe. We mustn’t rob them of these precious years in the name of ambition,” she says.

In the scramble for top ranks and perfect resumes, we risk forgetting what summer once meant—joy, rest, and discovery. If childhood becomes just another step in the achievement ladder, what are we really preparing them for? Perhaps the boldest act of parenting today is to simply let children be children.