From mandir to naamghar: How women led a quiet religious shift in Silpukhuri

In the heart of Silpukhuri, Guwahati, stands a sacred testament to devotion, resilience, and community—the Silpukhuri Mahila Naamghar.

Established nearly two centuries ago through a generous land donation in 1830, this Naamghar is more than just a spiritual centre - it is a powerful symbol of women's leadership in religious and cultural life.

Shaped by the hands and hearts of countless women, the Mahila Naamghar has withstood the tests of time, trials, and transformation—sustaining a tradition of naam-kirtan, unity, and social harmony.

What makes it truly remarkable, however, is not just its all-women management, but its transformation from a Hindu mandir into a Naamghar—a rare convergence of faith, culture, and women-led religious revival.









The Mahila Naamghar has withstood the tests of time, trials, and transformation.





From deity to devotion

The land where the Naamghar stands today was donated by the maternal grandfather of Late Phanidhar Bora, father of former Education Minister Pankaj Bora, in 1830. Under the leadership of Late Phanidhar Bora, and with the collective efforts of locals from Silpukhuri, initially, a modest structure was constructed using bamboo.

Although men initially handled most responsibilities, women were given special importance. At the time, the site was known as the "Jagannath Mandir". And due to the lack of a permanent structure, devotees would place the idols in a nearby temple.

In 1985, during efforts to establish the Guru’s seat (Guru Asan), a belief emerged that the idol and the Guru Asan could not coexist in the same space. This led to disagreements among the devotees, which were eventually resolved by placing the Guru’s seat on one side and the idol on the other.

“The Radha-Krishna idol originally installed in the Mandir is still preserved in the Naamghar. Later, the Guru Asan of Srimanta Sankardev was placed there as well, reflecting his teachings of devotion to one supreme God. However, this development sparked further disagreements among the devotees. As more religious activities began to take place around the Guru Asan, the space gradually evolved into a Naamghar,” said Abha Deka, secretary of the Naamghar.

After the passing of earlier presidents such as Late Sashi Prabha Bordoloi, other dedicated women—including Late Nirupama Baruah and Late Roheshwari Majumdar—carried the torch forward.













The Naamghar is more than just a spiritual centre - it is a powerful symbol of women's leadership

Among these devoted women, Late Bunu Borbora emerged as a key figure. She kept the tradition of naam-kirtan alive with sincerity and dedication, even during times of dwindling support and participation. Under her guidance, the spiritual focus gradually shifted from idol worship to naam-prasanga, aligning more closely with Srimanta Sankardev’s Vaishnavite ideology.

Following India’s independence in 1947, and after Gopinath Bordoloi became Assam’s first Chief Minister, he facilitated a government grant for the Naamghar.

With support from both the community and the government, the bamboo structure was replaced by a tin-roofed building with a manikut (sanctum) and half walls.

“This place has existed since the time of my grandparents. Since then, women have worked together to preserve it. I feel really proud that the legacy is being passed down from generation to generation,” said Geeti Baruah, the current president of the Naamghar.

As men gradually stepped away—due to space constraints and evolving social roles—women took charge of maintaining both the spiritual and day-to-day affairs of the Mandir.









The spiritual focus gradually shifted from idol worship to naam-prasanga

Road to reverence narrowed

Despite its deep-rooted legacy and spiritual significance, the Silpukhuri Mahila Naamghar has not been without challenges. When the government acquired four feet of its land for road construction, the property shrank, leading to frequent flooding during the monsoons.

“We have very limited space, as the government had already taken some land to construct a road. Now, we’ve heard that the footpath might also be affected due to the ongoing GNB Flyover construction,” said Deka.

Echoing this concern, president Geeti Baruah added, “If the footpath near the Naamghar is encroached upon, it will be deeply disheartening for us. Our efforts to preserve this sacred place will feel like they were in vain.”

When asked whether the Naamghar had received any financial aid from the government, the secretary confirmed they had.

“We received ₹2,50,000 under the Assam Darshan Asoni scheme, which we used to renovate the Naamghar. This grant was given only to Naamghars that are over 100 years old. We also received several other benefits from the government,” said Deka.

Still, concerns remain high about the looming threat to the footpath.













The footpath might also be affected due to the ongoing GNB Flyover construction (Photo: Google Maps)





“We are genuinely worried about the flyover construction. The committee is currently discussing the matter, but we haven’t reached a conclusion yet. Let’s see what happens,” said the president.

The Silpukhuri Mahila Naamghar stands not just as a place of worship, but as a living monument to women’s leadership, cultural preservation, and unwavering devotion.

From its humble origins as a bamboo-built mandir to its transformation into a revered Naamghar rooted in Srimanta Sankardev’s teachings, it tells a powerful story of resilience, faith, and community spirit.













The Silpukhuri Mahila Naamghar stands not just as a place of worship, but as a living monument to women’s leadership, cultural preservation, and unwavering devotion.







