From dusty streets to distant dreams: The footballers of Shantinagar

Guwahati, March 6: In the narrow, winding lanes of Shantinagar at Forest Gate in Narengi, Guwahati, where red soil mark a small playground, and the distant hills whisper forgotten stories, a young boy’s dream unfolds – one kick at a time.

Britadil Pathak, fondly called (Raheem) Sterling by his friends, wears his love for football like a badge of honour. At 21, the journey towards becoming a professional footballer appears distant, but hope laces every step he takes on the field.

Juggling between his studies as a student of mathematics major at Guwahati College, a part-time job as a food delivery boy, and household chores, Britadil’s life is far from easy. Yet, whenever time permits, he finds himself drawn to the playground where the rust-coloured earth becomes his canvas and the football, his brush.

“It gives me immense pleasure to play football,” Britadil tells The Assam Tribune, his eyes reflecting the quiet determination of a dreamer. “Playing with the boys in my neighbourhood creates a bond – a sense of belonging," he adds.



The young boys of Shantinagar, mostly from underprivileged families, have found in football a refuge from the harshness of life. The game isn’t just about goals or victories – it’s about camaraderie, self-discipline, and the hope of a better tomorrow. With that shared belief, they have formed Shantinagar Football Club (SFC), where dusty feet and tattered boots chase dreams bigger than the field they play on.

Britadil’s passion isn’t limited to playing alone. With the little money he earns by delivering food, he sometimes buys a football for the younger kids in the locality – children who long to play but can’t afford even the simplest equipment.

“They want to play, but they don’t have footballs. Whenever I get time, I try to teach them some basics. It’s the least I can do,” he says.

His quiet efforts have not gone unnoticed. Lending their hands to this small revolution are kind souls like Joykanta Kalita, a retired postal service employee who still laces up his boots at 62, and Nibir Deka, a local football enthusiast who believes that football can be the antidote to the lurking dangers of drugs and petty crimes.

Together with Narengi Anchalik Football Club (NAFC), they have become the backbone of this budding movement. “Football can change lives. It keeps the youngsters away from bad habits. If they play well, who knows where they might reach?” says Nibir, his tone froth with conviction .

The message has resonated far and wide. Amol Gokhale, media manager of NorthEast United FC and Abhishek Goswami, director at FC Green Valley, stepped forward to support the cause. These small acts of kindness are turning the red-soiled ground of Shantinagar into a field of dreams.

Amidst this wave of hope stands Nitaram Kaibarta, a veteran coach now in his late sixties, who once trained boys from the neighbourhood. His weathered face lights up when he watches the young ones play. “They’ve got the talent,” he says with quiet pride. “All they need is a little push, a little support.”

The ripple effect is palpable. What began as a handful of boys chasing a ball has become a community’s collective aspiration. In the laughter of children dribbling through makeshift cones and the shouts of encouragement echoing through the hills, there’s a promise – that perhaps, from these modest beginnings, a future Sunil Chhetri or Bhaichung Bhutia might emerge.

For Britadil, the dream remains alive – not just for himself, but for every child in Shantinagar who dares to believe that football can be their ticket to a brighter tomorrow. And as the sun sets behind the hills, casting long shadows on the little ground, Sterling takes his place among his teammates – a quiet hero with a heart full of hope, kicking dreams into motion.