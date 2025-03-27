From 6,300 to 13,300; state’s A+ schools see 100% growth since 2017: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 27: Assam has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its education sector, with the number of A+ Grade accredited government schools doubling since 2017-18, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced during the declaration of Gunotsav 2025 results at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the progress made by government schools in the state. "When the first Gunotsav was held in 2017-18, Assam had 6,307 A+ Grade accredited schools. Today, in its sixth year, that number has reached 13,300," he said.

The improvement was not limited to A+ Grade institutions. The number of A Grade accredited schools has also surged, rising from 12,927 in 2017-18 to 13,952 in 2025.

"This means that over 26,000 government schools in Assam have achieved A+ or A Grade accreditation—a significant milestone," Sarma noted, expressing gratitude to teachers and educators for their contributions.

At the same time, schools categorised under lower grades have seen a sharp decline. The number of B Grade schools has dropped from 13,000 to 4,000, while C and D Grade schools have fallen from 9,000 and 7,000 to just 800 and 218, respectively.

“These figures reflect the transformative journey of government schools in the state over the years. Today, the long queues of parents seeking admissions in these schools reaffirm that we are on the right path,” Sarma said.

He further asserted that by 2030, Assam aims to be a frontrunner in the country’s education sector.

To enhance the impact of Gunotsav, the state government has now brought school uniforms and mid-day meals within its purview.

"Globally, it's proven that uniforms and mid-day meals help attract students to schools. Sitting in Guwahati, one may not fully grasp their significance, but they make a real difference," Sarma remarked.

He also revealed that external evaluators found that 92% of schools have met the required standard for uniforms.

"I urge the Education Department to reach out to the remaining 8% and ensure that every rupee allocated for uniform procurement is put to proper use," he added.