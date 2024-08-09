Fresh traffic alert issued in Guwahati due to heavy rain

Guwahati, Aug 9: The Guwahati Traffic Police issued a new traffic notice amid on-going rains in the city and reports of waterlogging in several parts of the city. The affected areas include-

1. Rukminigaon, PIBCO point on GS Road

2. Juripar, Panzabari

3. Survey-Beltola Road

4. Zoo Road

5. Hatigaon road

6. SFS School, Satgaon

7. GNB Road

8. Boripara

9. Boragaon on NH

10. Chandmari

11. Commerce college Point

Commuters are advised to avoid taking these roads in case of heavy rainfall and to obey traffic diversions /regulations implemented by Guwahati Traffic Police.

For any traffic related query , citizens may contact Traffic Control Room at the following phone numbers:

Traffic Control Room :

+91 3612730989

+916026176755

+91 6901269006

Notably, the heavy rainfall on August 5 caused widespread havoc across the city, leading to severe waterlogging. As many residents are still recovering from that deluge, they now face yet another downpour.