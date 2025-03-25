Fresh HS first year exam dates only after Panchayat poll schedule: ASSEB

Guwahati, March 25: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will announce fresh dates for the remaining Higher Secondary (HS) First Year examinations - cancelled due to the recent question paper leak - only after the schedule for the upcoming Panchayat elections is finalized.

Amid the growing controversy over the leak, ASSEB officials held a crucial meeting on Monday to ensure that the rescheduled exams do not coincide with the election process. According to sources, the exams for approximately 20 remaining subjects are likely to be held after Bohag Bihu.

The HS First Year examinations began on March 6 and were originally slated to conclude on March 29. However, after the Mathematics question paper was leaked, the examinations were postponed. Fears of further breaches prompted ASSEB Division II to cancel all remaining exams during that period.

A senior Education Department official told The Assam Tribune that ASSEB is currently drafting a revised schedule, ensuring it does not overlap with the Panchayat polls. Additionally, the Board is working on implementing stricter preventive measures to avert future leaks.

The Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the probe into the leak, alongside FIRs registered in various districts.

The remaining exams include Mathematics (postponed due to the leak), Computer Science and Application, Anthropology, Sociology, Biology, Education, Business Studies, advanced languages (Arabic, Persian, Sanskrit), Entrepreneurship Development, Geography, Geology, Logic and Philosophy, and Psychology.

The first half of the rescheduled exams will also cover Music (Group B), while the second half will feature Modern Indian Languages, Alternative English, Fine Arts, and Sales Management and Advertising.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora led a massive protest outside the ASSEB office, slamming the Assam Education Department for its repeated failures in conducting HSLC and HS examinations without leaks.

The protestors demanded the immediate resignation of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and called for a fool-proof examination system to prevent undue hardship for students.

"The education sector in Assam is being completely mismanaged under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu," Bora alleged.

- By Staff Reporter