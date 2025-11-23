Fresh controversy erupts over Zubeen Kshetra management, funds under scrutiny

Jorabat, Nov 23: A fresh dispute has surfaced over the management of Zubeen Kshetra at Hatimura in Sonapur, with allegations of financial irregularities and unauthorized formation of a new committee leading to sharp differences among local groups associated with the memorial of late singer Zubeen Garg.

The controversy first came to light when several long-time volunteers alleged that they were prevented from carrying out their daily maintenance work at the site. The volunteers, who have been involved in cleaning and upkeep of the memorial since the day of the artiste's cremation, claimed that they were warned to leave the premises and were obstructed by persons linked to a newly formed committee.

However, representatives of the new committee denied that any individual was obstructed. Kamarkuchi Panchayat president, Mridula Ingjale, also rejected allegations that volunteers were obstructed or threatened.

Meanwhile, counter allegations have been raised by another section of local residents, who accused some members of the earlier management of financial mismanagement.

Addressing a press conference at the site, they claimed that donation records maintained by earlier committee during the initial 40 days after the artiste's demise reflected a collection of Rs 4.5 lakh, whereas the collection recorded between November 2 and the subsequent 19 days by the new committee was shown as Rs 4.63 lakh.

The group termed the pattern "suspicious" and alleged that donations offered by visitors in large numbers were not properly accounted for before the formation of new committee. The allegation has raised the demand of an investigation, bringing justice to matter.

The developments have triggered concern among local residents, who have appealed that the memorial site that sees a continuous influx of admirers from across the State, should not be drawn into political or personal disputes.

They said that Zubeen Kshetra has, within a short time, become a significant point of public sentiment and must be managed with transparency and neutrality.