Four Gauhati University researchers secure patent for herbal obesity cure

Guwahati, August 23: In a breakthrough that bridges traditional remedies with modern science, four researchers from Gauhati University have been granted a patent for a plant-based formulation designed to combat obesity and its related complications.

The Indian Patent Office, on August 20, officially recognised the innovation of Dr Manas Das, Pritimoni Das, Dr Pranjan Barman, and Dr Naba Kumar Hazarika, who developed the unique herbal blend after years of experimentation.

The formulation, protected under Patent No. 569904, combines extracts of Phyllanthus urinaria—long valued in traditional medicine for treating urinary ailments—and Adhatoda vasica nees, known for its efficacy against coughs and respiratory conditions.

By blending equal portions of both plants and preparing an extract using a water-ethanol mix, the researchers arrived at a novel therapeutic solution.

Laboratory trials on mice yielded encouraging results - reduced body fat, lower levels of triglycerides and LDL cholesterol, and significant weight reduction.

This marks the first reported use of these plants in addressing obesity, a growing lifestyle challenge across the globe.

Lauding the achievement, Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu posted on social media, “This highlights the power of academic research. I urge all higher education institutions to encourage such innovation that transforms knowledge into solutions for society.”

Echoing the sentiment, Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta described the patent as a milestone that demonstrates how cultural wisdom can be channelled into cutting-edge health solutions.

“It is a proud moment for the University, setting an inspiring example for our students and reaffirming our commitment to impactful, socially relevant research,” he said.

As obesity continues to drive health crises worldwide, this innovation points to safer, plant-based alternatives that merge the best of traditional knowledge with scientific validation.