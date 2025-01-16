Four friends kill man in liquor-fuelled brawl in Guwahati's Kahilipara; arrested

Guwahati, Jan 16: Akash Choudhury, a resident of the Kahilipara area, was allegedly killed by four of his friends at Dakhingaon, Guwahati last night.

All four accused have been arrested, a police officer said. The arrested persons were identified as Banajit Rajbongshi, Jiyarul Ali, Debabrata Mallik, and Tarun Buragohain. All of them were friends of the victim, the officer added.

According to police, the 29-year-old deceased, along with the four accused, was consuming liquor on the roadside last night. Under the influence of alcohol, they got involved in a scuffle over some issues. Suddenly, one of them allegedly pushed Akash towards the main road, and a speeding vehicle knocked him down.

Akash was later declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The police official said that the investigation is still continuing, and they are probing the case from different angles. According to sources, the incident could also be a well-planned murder as the accused tried to disguise the incident as a road accident. The victim was a Rapido bike driver.





By-

Staff Reporter