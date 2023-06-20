85 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

Four drug peddlers held in Guwahati, 42 gm heroin seized

By The Assam Tribune
Four drug peddlers held in Guwahati, 42 gm heroin seized
Guwahati, June 20: In a combined operation conducted by crime branch along with Basistha Police, four drug peddlers were nabbed and 42 grams of heroin along with other items were seized from their possession.

As per sources, apart from heroin, 33 vials and Rs 4380 in cash were also seized from their possession.

The teams conducted a raid at a hideout near Khanapara flyover that led to the arrest of four peddlers.

The arrested have been identified as Punam Hazarika (20) from Khanapara, Mohan Boro (27) from Basistha, Raju Deka (33) from Kamarpara and Nipan Das (30) from Khanapara.

Legal action has been initiated.


The Assam Tribune


