Former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro shifted to GMCH

Guwahati, May 14: Former President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former Assam cabinet minister Thaneswar Boro was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Rangia for further treatment on Monday. This was informed by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.
The health minister informed that arrangements for medical services have been made for him through specialist doctors who will monitor him regularly.
Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited the former education minister at GMCH. “Despite his illness, he is keeping good spirits and advised me on many aspects of education,” he said.
It may be mentioned that Thaneswar Boro was hospitalised at Swasti Hospital in Rangia after his health deteriorated last Thursday.
Last year, the Assam government announced that it would provide all kinds of medical assistance to the former cabinet minister, who was hospitalised during that time.