Former Assam Minister Thaneswar Boro shifted to GMCH

Guwahati, May 14: Former President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and former Assam cabinet minister Thaneswar Boro was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Rangia for further treatment on Monday. This was informed by Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The health minister informed that arrangements for medical services have been made for him through specialist doctors who will monitor him regularly.

Former President and founder leader of @agpofficial_ , former Education Minister of the Assam Government , Thaneswar Boro, was shifted to @gmchgauhati from Rangia for further treatment today. The Superintendent has been advised to arrange medical services for him through… pic.twitter.com/Z2LfvLa6mS — Keshab Mahanta (@keshab_mahanta) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu visited the former education minister at GMCH. “Despite his illness, he is keeping good spirits and advised me on many aspects of education,” he said.

Visited Sjt Thaneswar Boro sir, Ex-Education Minister of Assam at GMC Hospital today and enquired about his well being. Despite his illness, he is keeping good spirits and advised me on many aspects of education. I wish him early recovery and a long life. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/0PGgX6sp6R — Ranoj Pegu (Modi Ka Parivar) (@ranojpeguassam) May 14, 2024

It may be mentioned that Thaneswar Boro was hospitalised at Swasti Hospital in Rangia after his health deteriorated last Thursday.



Last year, the Assam government announced that it would provide all kinds of medical assistance to the former cabinet minister, who was hospitalised during that time.