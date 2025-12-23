Forest department seizes JCB in Rani for illegal excavation near reserved forest

Palasbari, Dec 23: In a major crackdown on illegal excavation, a team of forest officials seized a JCB vehicle on Sunday from Belguri in Rani, an area adjacent to the Meghalaya border, while it was being used to illegally excavate government land.

According to sources, an individual identified as Dhanmani Mahanta had allegedly been excavating government land located along the edge of a reserved forest area near his periodic patta land for the past few days. The earth was reportedly being transported to different locations using dumpers.

Acting on specific information, Rani range forest officer Roji Barman led a forest department team to the spot during the daytime and managed to seize the JCB while the illegal earth-cutting was in progress.

However, upon noticing the arrival of the forest officials, the JCB operator and another associate reportedly fled the scene.

Later, the forest team brought the seized JCB to the office of the Rani range forest officer.