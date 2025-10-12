Forensic report offers major leads in Zubeen Garg case; final report in court soon: CM

Guwahati, Oct 12: The Assam government, on Sunday, said that investigators have found significant leads in the probe into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report has helped the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) know the sequence of events leading to the singer’s death.

“After receiving the CFSL report, we have been able to piece together what happened to Zubeen. I believe that within a few days, the complete report will be submitted to the court. We are confident that the investigation will yield the desired result,” Sarma said during a live session on social media.

The forensic report on Garg’s viscera, received by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday, is now being analysed by experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“After the CFSL report, we are confident that we will deliver justice to Zubeen,” the Chief Minister reiterated.

The artiste’s viscera samples were sent to the CFSL in Delhi for detailed examination on September 24.

Sarma also revealed that ten Assamese individuals linked to the case in Singapore have been identified. Of them, four have returned, while six others are yet to come forward.

“To the remaining six, I want to say that it is your moral responsibility to return to Assam and record your statements. Those unwilling to return will be brought back under the law. We hope they will cooperate voluntarily,” he said.

Earlier, on October 5, the Chief Minister had said the state was receiving full cooperation from Singaporean authorities. He is expected to meet the Singapore Ambassador in Delhi later this month to discuss evidence-sharing.

“We need access to CCTV footage from the hotel and yacht, along with statements from the cruise operators. These are crucial for our investigation, and I am confident the Singapore Police will assist us,” he said.

Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons, was in Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. His death certificate from Singapore authorities reportedly cites drowning as the cause of death.