Forensic expert team starts probe into Jalukbari accident case

Guwahati, May 30: A team of forensic experts from Delhi today landed in Guwahati to inspect the Jalukbari accident site, where seven students from the Assam Engineering College (AEC) where killed in a road accident.

According to sources, the team is closely investigating and gathering evidence from the two vehicles that were involved in the collision, which claimed the lives of seven people and injured another six.

At least seven students were killed and six others suffered serious injuries after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided head-on with a goods carrier travelling in the opposite direction at the Jalukbari area in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The deadly accident happened close to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Guwahati West District. All 10 people inside the SUV were third-year students at the AEC, Jalukbari, Guwahati.

An inquiry has been initiated by the police and a committee was constituted by the AEC to inquire into the circumstances that led to the accident.