Focus on regional cooperation, green goals as North East Power Conclave underway

Guwahati, June 18: The North East Power Conclave 2025 was inaugurated in Guwahati with over 500 participants and wide industry engagement.

Top officials from all north-eastern States, including State Power Ministers from Nagaland, Mizoram and Power Secretaries will engage in a dialogue to chart the future of sustainable and connected energy systems, with a strong focus on green energy, modern transmission systems, and cross-state cooperation.

The conclave is being organized by Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association.

“The two-day conclave aims to foster regional collaboration, accelerate infrastructure investments, and address the unique opportunities and challenges faced by the Northeast in its energy journey. From sustainable generation to smart transmission and last-mile connectivity, the agenda reflects a holistic approach to regional transformation,” a statement said.

Speaking at the inaugural, KG Kenye, Minister, Department of Power, Government of Nagaland, called for increased industry attention to the region.

“We have faced a resource crunch due to political situations, and private players and big industrialists have stayed away because of the dynamics surrounding the state. But things are changing. The environment is now conducive, and private partnerships are beginning to come in,” he said.

Mizoram Power Minister F Rodingliana highlighted the urgent need to revive small hydropower initiatives.

IEEMA president Sunil Singhvi highlighted the region’s critical role in the national renewable energy roadmap.

“The region has a huge potential, with approximately 58,000 megawatts of hydro capacity, which is critical for meeting our renewable energy targets. I believe the Northeast holds an investment potential of about Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 crore over the next 10 years, whether it is in hydrogeneration or grid expansion. Despite its geographical challenges, the industry can deploy modern technologies here,” he said.

The event continued with technical sessions featuring representatives from Power Grid, REC, PFC, CEA, and NEEPCO, among others, who discussed opportunities in grid integration, next-gen transmission, and financing models for upcoming regional projects.

The conclave also featured buyer-seller meet on the sidelines giving participating companies an opportunity to forge profitable business partnership to drive growth.