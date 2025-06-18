Flickering hopes: Guwahati's daily power cuts pushing people to the brink

Power cuts have become an everyday reality in Guwahati, turning daily life into a series of interruptions. What was once a rare inconvenience has now become so routine that most residents merely sigh when the lights flicker out—yet again.

One moment, everything is normal. The next—lights off, fans still, Wi-Fi dead. Whether you're working from home, cooking dinner, or simply trying to unwind, the power can go out without the slightest warning.

From Hatigaon to Maligaon, Beltola to Chandmari, the story is the same. What frustrates residents most is the lack of clear communication from authorities—no explanation, no schedule, no end in sight.

The outages strike unpredictably, often at the worst possible times. Locals report power cuts lasting anywhere between 30 minutes to three hours, sometimes occurring multiple times a day.

“We’re paying high electricity bills and yet we’re living like it’s the 90s. I’m constantly anxious. If the power goes during an important meeting or deadline, how do I explain that to my boss?” said Shreya Das, who works remotely from her home in Guwahati.

Payal Choudhury, another remote worker, echoed the frustration. “Working from home is becoming increasingly stressful because of the unpredictable power cuts. Meetings get cut off, files don’t upload on time. I feel helpless when I’m expected to be available, but the power just doesn’t cooperate.”

While some residents have managed to install inverters or generators, many simply can't afford them. In older or densely packed neighbourhoods, backup solutions are often not feasible, mostly due to lack of space. Residents are left with little choice but to sweat it out in the dark and wait for the lights to return.









The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), however, has a different perspective.

“We’ve signed long-term power purchase agreements and currently have sufficient power available. So, calling it ‘load shedding’ would be incorrect, these are power interruptions,” said APDCL PRO Bijay Shankar Barua.

According to Barua, multiple factors contribute to these interruptions, from ongoing construction and system maintenance to increased load during summer months. "At times, we also need to carry out scheduled maintenance, which requires temporary power cuts", he said.

He further noted that power cuts are more common during the summer months than in winter, primarily due to increased demand and heat-related stress on the system.

“Air conditioners, fans - everything’s running non-stop during the heat, putting sudden stress on the system. Overloaded conductors begin to sag, and we have to carry out scheduled maintenance,” he explained.

Still, for most residents, explanations don’t ease the daily disruptions. As the explanations keep coming, residents are left to grapple with what feels like a new normal — living with uncertainty, adjusting routines, and finding workarounds just to get through the day.

“I understand summer increases demand, but going without power for hours is extremely difficult. Simple tasks like cooking or cleaning become unbearable in this heat. We truly need a solution to this,” said Preetilekha Goswami, a homemaker from Amsing, Jorabat.

As Guwahati expands, both in size and population, many believe the city’s power infrastructure needs a serious upgrade, not just quick fixes but long-term, sustainable solutions.

“The public has every right to uninterrupted power supply, 24/7. But with the rising heat, the load on the system continues to increase,” said the APDCL PRO, adding, “We are trying our best to provide the highest quality service, but at times, our hands are tied due to certain unavoidable circumstances.”

Current predictions indicate that Assam’s additional energy requirement will grow by around 2500 MW by 2030 and 5000 MW by 2035.

In view of this rising demand, the Assam Cabinet recently approved the Thermal Power Generation Product Promotion Policy 2025—an aggressive move aimed at attracting large-scale investments in the energy sector.

In line with this policy, the Chief Minister recently conducted site reviews in Goalpara and Dhubri, where the government is exploring the possibility of setting up two new thermal power plants.













Air conditioners, fans - everything's running non-stop during the heat, putting sudden stress on the system.

Light at the end

While frustrations are high, there may be relief on the horizon. The APDCL has announced a major infrastructure improvement project set to launch in the coming months.

“A new system improvement plan will begin within two to three months. We will replace the existing naked conductors with covered conductors. This will prevent frequent wire snapping, and even when a snap happens, the risks and repair time will be greatly reduced,” Barua said.

He added that maintenance work like tree trimming currently requires shutting down power lines. With covered conductors, such interruptions can be avoided entirely.

Additionally, ten new substations will be constructed across Guwahati to decentralise the power distribution system.

“Earlier, one line could impact 50 households. With these substations, the number of affected households will be significantly less. We’ll also have the ability to centrally monitor real-time data and outages, reducing the scope for human error,” Barua noted.

The APDCL hopes this project will mark a turning point. “We are really hopeful and looking forward to this project. We really want to work for the people,” Barua concluded.

Until then, residents of Guwahati are left to adapt the best they can, with a growing hope that better and brighter days lie ahead.









10 new substation will reduce the scope for human error.




