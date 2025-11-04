Flautist Dipak Sarma’s final homecoming; cremation with state honours at Navagraha

Guwahati, Nov 4: Students, admirers and fans paid a soulful tribute to internationally acclaimed flautist Dipak Sarma on Tuesday, filling the air with the gentle melodies of the flute, the very instrument through which he had breathed life into Assamese music.

The mortal remains of the revered musician arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday morning, as the flight carrying his body from Chennai touched down at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

His remains were later taken to his residence at Ambikagiri Nagar, where family members performed the final rites in keeping with religious customs and rituals.

Currently, Sarma’s mortal remains are kept at the Seuj Sangha premises in Ambikagiri Nagar, allowing admirers, followers and cultural organisations to pay their last respects to the maestro who enriched Assam’s musical soul.

In the evening, his body will be taken to the Navagraha crematorium, where the final rites will be performed with full state honours.

“Deepak was a rare gem who carried Assam’s flute tradition to national and international stages. His contribution to music was immense, and he dreamed of opening a music school. Had he been with us, many young talents could have learned the flute under his guidance,” said artiste, Bipin Chawdang.

The 57-year-old flautist breathed his last at a Chennai hospital on Monday around 6:15 am, following a prolonged battle with a severe liver ailment. He had been under medical care in Chennai for several months.

Born in Panigaon village in Nalbari district, Dipak Sarma’s rise from a small-town artiste to an internationally acclaimed flautist was a story of dedication, discipline and artistic brilliance.

His mastery of the flute, blending classical finesse with Assamese folk nuances, made him one of the most cherished figures in the state’s musical fraternity.

His melodies became defining notes in Assamese musical productions, evoking the essence of the land and its people. Yet, behind the acclaim, Sarma’s later years were marked by financial hardship.

During his illness, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had extended Rs 5 lakh in aid to support his treatment in Chennai.

Sarma’s passing, coming soon after the demise of Zubeen Garg, has deepened the grief that now grips Assam’s artistic community.

“This year has been heartbreaking for Assam’s artiste fraternity. We’ve lost Rajib Sadiya, Zubeen Garg, Gayatri Hazarika, Syed Sadullah, and now, Deepak Sarma,” added Chawdang.

As tributes poured in from fellow artistes, admirers and cultural bodies, many remembered him as a humble, devoted musician who embodied the very spirit of Assamese folk music.

With inputs from IANS