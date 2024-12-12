Five years on: AASU, AJP honour lives lost in anti-CAA agitation

Guwahati, Dec 12: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Thursday, observed the fifth anniversary of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) movement, remembering the sacrifices of Sam Stafford, Deepanjal Das, Ishwar Nayak, Abdul Aleem, and Dwijendra Panging, who were killed during police action in December 2019.

A wreath-laying ceremony for the deceased was held at Hatigaon High School in Guwahati that was attended by Senior AASU leaders, including Chief Advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, President Utpal Sharma, and Secretary Sargen Hanse, alongside central leaders and members.









AASU president Utpal Sharma addressing the gathering

Expressing anger over the Assam government’s alleged failure to recognise the five as martyrs, AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharyya declared, “The sacrifices of the martyrs will not be in vain. The BJP government may believe it can impose any law on us, but as the indigenous people of Assam, we have never accepted the CAA and never will.”

Challenging the Centre with a series of pointed questions, Bhattacharyya asked, “Why are northeastern states with Inner Line Permits (ILPs) exempted from the CAA? If it is unsuitable for Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, why is it acceptable for certain areas in Assam? Why does the CAA not apply in Assam’s autonomous councils? We have repeatedly raised these questions with both the state and central governments, yet we are met with silence.”

Meanwhile, the families of the victims continue to mourn their loss. Sam Stafford's mother, reportedly struggling with mental health issues since her son's death, reflecting the enduring grief faced by families of the deceased.





Attendees at the ceremony including families of the martyrs

Tributes were also paid at the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) headquarters at Zoo Road, where leaders Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Jagdish Bhuyan participated in the event. A special nagara naam session followed the homage-paying ceremony.

AJP chief Gogoi also addressed the gathering, urging the government to consider the people's sentiments. He remarked, "The Supreme Court has ruled that migrants who arrived after 1971 are illegal, rendering CAA irrelevant in Assam. It is essential to respect the emotions of the Assamese people and focus on their future. We are determined to continue our protests and movement for the betterment of Assam and its people."





A still from the nagara naam

The AASU also criticised Chief MInister Sarma for being absent from the state during today's event. The student body leaders highlighted the contrast between Sarma and other northeastern chief ministers who have taken strong stances on states' interests during the anti-CAA protests.