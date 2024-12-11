Five years of CAA: AJP, AASU lead protests in Assam

Guwahati, Dec. 11: Wednesday marked the fifth anniversary of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which was passed during the winter session of Parliament in 2019.

The day was marked by widespread protests across Assam, with activists and opposition leaders rallying to express their dissent against the BJP-led Central government.

In Guwahati, black flags were prominently displayed in Chachal area by the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and in front of Swahid Bhawan in Uzan Bazar by members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and the North East Students' Organisation (NESO).













AT Photo: AASU and NESO leaders demonstrate their dissent against the CAA in Guwahati on Wednesday

Protesters raised slogans demanding the repeal of the CAA and criticised the Centre's policies as detrimental to the interests of the people of Assam.

AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi called the CAA “unconstitutional” and accused the Centre of “betraying” Assam.

“By passing the CAA, the Centre has destroyed the political, economic, and cultural future of Assam. It has caused injustice to the Assam Accord and the 860 martyrs of the Assam Agitation. They have violated Clause 5 of the Assam Accord and failed to implement both the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Clause 6 of the Accord,” Gogoi said.

He further accused the government of treating Assam as a “second-class entity” in the democratic framework, stating, “New Delhi has no concern, accountability, or constitutional obligation towards Assam. The Centre has conspired against the people of the state by working to grant political rights to outsiders.”

Gogoi also suggested that if the government was committed to accommodating individuals from certain religious communities, they should be settled in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state, Gujarat.

“Between 1951 and 1971, Assam bore the burden of foreign nationals on humanitarian grounds and in honour of international treaties. Now, Assam cannot take on more outsiders based on religious identities, be they Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, or Buddhists. If the Centre has such love for them, it should send them to Gujarat,” he added.

Meanwhile, AASU and NESO leaders raised black flags in front of Swahid Bhawan and across the seven Northeastern states to symbolise their opposition to the CAA.

“This law has condemned our community to ruin and destruction. Our protests will continue until the CAA is revoked,” said AASU and NESO leaders during the demonstration.