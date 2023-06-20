Five teer bookies arrested by Guwahati Police

Guwahati, June 20: In a drive against teer gambling, the Guwahati Police apprehended five teer bookies from Noonmati, Patharquary and Fancy bazar area.

As per sources, the police intensified its operation against illegal gambling in the city following which the arrests were made.

The police also recovered Rs 36,364 in cash, six mobile phones and other incriminating documents.

The arrested have been identified as Badal Roy, Sunit Roy, Mukul Chandra Das, Bablu Ahmed and Mizanur Rahman.

Legal action has been initiated.

