Five from Manipur arrested with suspected Heroin during separate ops in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 19: In the ongoing endeavour to combat the drug menace in the state, Guwahati Police arrested five individuals involved in drug trafficking from Manipur and one from Hajo in Assam. This information was provided by police officials on Sunday following separate operations in the city.

According to initial information, a team of the West Guwahati Police Department (WGPD) carried out an operation in the Lalmati area, resulting in the recovery of 20 soap boxes containing suspected heroin and Rs. 1,72,400 in cash from two Manipuri women and one man hailing from Hajo.

The arrestees have been identified as Abdul Alim from Hajo; and N Kaine (30) and Sara (41) from Senapati district in Manipur.

In a separate operation, the sleuths of Crime Branch along with a team from Dispur Police Station conducted a raid at a hideout near Down Town area.



The raid was conducted at Purvanchal Path resulting in the recovery of 24 soap boxes containing 280 grams of suspected heroin from three drug peddlers hailing from Manipur.

The police have arrested the drug peddlers identified as James Hinga (33) from Senapti, Nikhil Leimapokpam (30) and Junaid Ahmed (28) from Imphal West.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated legal action against the six drug peddlers.

