Five dacoits nabbed after looting Siliguri man in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 5: As many as five dacoits were arrested in Guwahati on Monday after a person named Mukesh Choudhury from Siliguri filed a complaint against them.

As per sources, the five dacoits looted Mukesh of his expensive phone, purse, ATM cards and bag.



The accused have been identified as Nabirul Islam, Anamika alias Aqlima Khatun, Banis Ali, Noor Mohammad, and Saleha Khatun.



According to the information received, the victim arrived in the city at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) and from ISBT he was called to Ulubari, where he met Noor Mohammad, one of the gang members, who took him to a hotel and fed him.



With the help of Banis Ali, alias Rahul Ali, Nabirul Islam and Saleha Khatun, they took an autorickshaw and travelled with the victim the entire day, during which they got him intoxicated.



Following this, they robbed him and abandoned him at the roadside.



After the incident, Mukesh, on January 10, returned to Siliguri. However, between January 11 and January 14, an amount of Rs. 3.50 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account.



This prompted Mukesh to file a complaint with the Paltan Bazar Police. Acting on the complaint and subsequent investigation, the main culprits, Aqlima Khatun and Noor Mohammad, were apprehended by the police in Assam's Darrang.



Eventually, the other three suspects were detained in Goalpara and currently, all of them are undergoing interrogation in connection with the incident.

