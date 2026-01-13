Fisheries Dept orders inquiry after report flags heavy metals in fish sold in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 13: The Fisheries Department today went into a huddle with experts following reports highlighting the presence of heavy metals in certain fish species sold in Guwahati, based on a study conducted by the Pahle India Foundation.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary, Department Fisheries Kavyashree Mahanta and was attended by experts from the Food Safety Department, Assam Pollution Control Board, Gauhati University, and the College of Fisheries, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Raha.

During the meeting, it was decided that the department would ask the foundation to submit the complete research report for detailed examination. Based on the findings, necessary testing, verification and appropriate remedial measures will be undertaken.

The Fisheries Department will also carry out an independent inquiry to examine the methodology of the study, the locations where the research was conducted, the supervision under which it was carried out, and the sources of the fish samples used.

Emphasizing public interest, the department urged all organizations and researchers to inform the government departments concerned in advance about such research findings and to extend cooperation to ensure timely and effective action for public safety.

According to the research findings published in a national journal, tests conducted on fish sold in Guwahati markets revealed unsafe levels of lead in several commonly consumed species. Every ‘Bhangon’ sample tested reportedly exceeded permissible limits, while contamination was also detected in other popular freshwater fish, along with unsafe levels of arsenic.