First book on queer terminologies in Assamese language launched in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 15: The FST (Foundation for Social Transformation) and Xomonnoy launched a book "Queer Terminologies" on queer terms in Assamese language for the very first time in North East India.

The book was released in Guwahati Press Club. Ziayan from FST started the event by welcoming the audience that have gathered from different organisations followed by Smriti R.Das from FST who introduced the organization and its work from the last 17 years.

The need for safe queer spaces in educational institutions, and other social spaces were demonstrated, the challenges they face were discussed by Nuzhat (one of the founding members of Xomonoy) The queer pride movement of Assam was briefly explained and from where it started was explained by Prakash ( founding member of Xomonoy) The challenges while translating the booklet was highlighted by Jintu Gitartha, the person behind translation of the book queer terminologies.

A question and answer session was later done with the audience regarding the notions attached with the community. The book launch was unveiled by the members of the collective from both Xomonnoy and FST.