FIRs must be respected but Zubeen Garg’s farewell remains top priority: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Sept 21: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stressed that legal procedures must be respected in connection with FIRs filed against Siddharth Sharma and Shamkanu Mahanta, even as Assam mourns the untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

“I completely understand and respect Garima Garg’s empathy towards Siddharth Sharma. He was indeed present during Zubeen’s last moments, and people have the right to know what happened,” Sarma said, on Saturday.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that FIRs had already been registered against Sharma and Mahanta.

“Once an FIR is filed, it becomes a court matter. When they arrive in Assam, the police will have to question them as that is the legal process. I cannot unilaterally say there will be no questioning, as that would go against the law and public expectations,” he added.

Sarma also assured that the issue would not overshadow Zubeen Garg’s farewell. “For the next two days, our focus will remain on giving Zubeen Garg the farewell he deserves. We will not discuss this matter further until after his final rites are completed,” he said.

Earlier, Garima Saikia Garg had appealed for compassion towards Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s manager, who has been instrumental in supporting the singer since 2020.

“Siddharth has been like a brother to Zubeen. At a time when the whole world had shut down, he risked his own safety to stand by Zubeen and helped him recover,” she said in a video message on Saturday evening.

She added that Sharma shielded Zubeen from negativity and remained a constant support system.

“Even if people said things about Zubeen, Siddharth never let them reach him. Tomorrow, I will need Siddharth’s support, I cannot go on without it. There are many unfinished works of Zubeen, and without Siddharth’s help, completing them will be impossible,” she said, urging authorities to allow him to take part in Zubeen’s final journey and to withdraw the FIRs.

Garima also thanked the public for their overwhelming support.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and support you have given Zubeen throughout his life. Today, as we prepare for his final journey, I appeal to everyone to ensure it happens peacefully and without unrest,” she said.