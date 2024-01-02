Firing Incident leaves Guwahati in shock amid new year celebrations

Guwahati, Jan 2: While Guwahati was busy celebrating New Year's eve, a firing incident shocked the city. The incident took place in Hatigoan during the city police's barricade checking.

A Scorpio with the registration number AS01AQ6674 caused havoc from Bhetapara to Hatigoan police station. The Scorpio, at first, met with an accident with a dumper and then the driver and the other boy were stopped by police when they tried to flee. To stop them, the on-duty police officers had to open fire, after which, the vehicle fled towards Sijubari.





The incident has led the senior police officers of Guwahati to call for a high-level investigation. City Police later recovered the Scorpio from a house where the vehicle was kept covered.



Immediately the two men from Housefed were detained by Hatigaon Police and were identified as Nurul Hussain and Kabir Ali Ahmed. Both the accused are being questioned for further evidence in the investigation. Both the detained boys might get arrested at any time.