Firing incident in Guwahati after alleged physical assault on schoolgirl

Guwahati, Dec 27: Tension prevailed in the Sonaighuli area of Guwahati after a firing incident unfolded following the alleged physical assault of a schoolgirl.

As per sources, the primary suspect in the incident, identified as Kunal Rai, was accused of allegedly assaulting a school-going girl before the firing incident took place in the area.

It has been alleged that Kunal Rai not only harassed the young girl but also issued death threats to her. Meanwhile, out of concern, the family members of the girl decided to confront Rai at his residence, where they were met with aggression as Rai and his associates attacked them with iron rods and bricks.

Sources reveal that he had previously warned of dire consequences if the girl were to disclose the harassment incident. In a disturbing turn of events, Rai resorted to gunfire, with one non-fatal shot striking a man who, fortunately, was wearing a helmet, sparing him from a more severe injury.

The assailants quickly fled the scene, leaving the victims in shock. Police have detained the accused, and he is being interrogated in connection with the case.



