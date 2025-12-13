Fire safety norms flouted in Guwahati high-rise buildings, congested areas most at risk

Guwahati, Dec 13: Fire safety is a crucial issue, but it is often overlooked. If a major fire breaks out, everyone speaks about it, but the problem gets buried under the carpet after a few days of the incident. Now everyone is talking about the devastating fire in the Swagota Square building, but the issue will be forgotten after a few days.

Official sources, on condition of anonymity, told The Assam Tribune that many high-rise buildings in the city are not following fire safety norms. The only concern of the owners is to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

High-rise buildings are still constructed in narrow roads where fire tenders cannot move freely. If a fire breaks out, it becomes very difficult for the fire tenders to move in.

Sources pointed out that the area between Fancy Bazar and Lakhtokia can be considered to be the most vulnerable because of congested old buildings and narrow roads.

When a devastating fire broke out in Fancy Bazar in 2015, it was almost impossible for the fire tenders to move in, and it took a long time to bring the fire under control.

Most of the buildings in that area are very old with no fire safety measures. Those buildings were constructed before the Fire Safety Act, 1985, came into effect, and buildings are not strong enough to bear the load of a lakh litre capacity water tanks on top, along with sprinklers all over the place.

The electrical fittings are also very old, and an electrical short circuit is the major cause of fire. But there is nothing the Government can do in such buildings.

Most building owners in Guwahati do not carry out regular fire safety audits, which is a major cause of concern. The owners can carry out fire safety audits by engaging a third party, but till an accident occurs, no one cares.

The Government can go for a random audit of the high-rise buildings, and if strong action is taken against a few building owners, the others will definitely follow the norms.

Unfortunately, a few old hospitals in Guwahati also are not following the safety norms, and some hospitals are constructed on congested roads. It will be impossible for the fire tenders to move in case of any eventuality.

Sources pointed out that the nightclub in Goa, where a number of people lost their lives in a devastating fire, was not following fire safety norms. There was an order to demolish it, but that was not done, and a hue and cry was made after the deaths of unfortunate ones.

However, the facilities of the fire service improved considerably in Guwahati, and water pipes can be taken up to 400 meters. Hydraulic stairs are now also available, which can reach up to 56 meters. But if fire tenders cannot move in due to congestion, there’s no use having new machinery, sources pointed out.