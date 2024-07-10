Fire breaks out in Hatigaon: Shops and warehouse destroyed

Guwahati, July 10: A major fire broke out in the Hatigaon area of Guwahati on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to property.

The blaze took place at a hotel on Kanaklata Road in Hatigaon Khanka Chariali before spreading to several nearby shops.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to combat the flames. With the help of the locals, the fire was eventually brought under control.

Despite the efforts, four shops and a warehouse were completely gutted, resulting in property damage estimated at several lakhs of rupees.

No injuries have been reported till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, the police have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire.