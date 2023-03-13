Fire breaks out at under construction building in Dakhingaon, Guwahati

Guwahati, March 13: A massive fire broke out at an under construction building in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon area in Kahilipara on Sunday night.

As per reports, the blaze erupted at ninth floor of the building which belonged to Lok Sabha MP Badaruddin Ajmal. The ninth floor of the building was completely gutted. As the building was under construction several raw materials like bamboo and other wooden elements were completely charred to ashes.

Several fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Sources suspect that the cause of the fire may be due to a short circuit. No one was injured in the fire.

The construction of the building was going on under Aman Construction.











