FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi, several leaders amid violence in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 24: Amid the heated tension between the Congress Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Guwahati police on Tuesday lodged a First Information Report against the Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the charges of disobedience to a legal order of the Servant, Violation of Permission Conditions, Obstruction to Government Servants while discharging their lawful duties and Assault on Government Servants.

According to the Guwahati Police Commissionerate, "The Yatra, after entering Guwahati, the leaders of the INC, headed by Rahul Gandhi, Jitender Singh, K.C. Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Debobrata Saikia, Bhupen Bora, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Ramen Kumar Sarma and others, instigated the crowd with a criminal conspiracy and took them towards Guwahati city by deviating from the approved route, following which the crowd turned violent, unruly and the unlawful assembly further proceeded towards GS Road (Guwahati City), thereby obstructing the public way, i.e. NH 37."

It may be mentioned that the INC had planned a "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra" from Meghalaya towards Kamrup(rural) through Guwahati city. In order to avoid any inconvenience to the public, permission was given to carry the yatra through Khanapara bypass-Koinadhara- Basistha Chariali- Beharbari- Lokhra Chariali- Gorchuk Chariali- Boragaon Chariali- Jalukbari upto Saraighat bridge through National Highway, subject to clear-cut condition that they cannot enter the congested areas of the city through any route.

Despite advisories to adhere to the designated route by senior Police officers present, the crowd, instigated, led and participated by senior INC leaders, forcefully changed the course towards the GS Road by breaking the barricades erected by police and assaulted Police personnel performing lawful duty, added the police commissionerate.

As a result, the crowd became violent and four police personnel, including SI Tirtha Deka of Basistha PS, got injured and one police personnel, namely LNK45 Babul Hajong of 8" APBn, sustained grievous injuries.

Based on the FIR, Basistha Police Station Case No. 55/24 under Sections 120(B)/143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 of the IPC Read With Sec. 3 of the PDPP Act has been registered and is being investigated.

Furthermore, chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma via the microblogging site ‘X’ also mentioned that “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section 120(B)143/147/188/283/353/332/333/427 IPC R/W Sec. 3 of PDPP Act.”





