Fifth arrest made in Guwahati Hawala transaction case

Guwahati, Dec 1: In the ongoing investigation of the Hawala transactions case in Guwahati, another arrest was made on Friday.

Sub-Inspector Anurag Bora from Bharlumukh police station was apprehended in connection with the case, and reports indicate that Rs 5 lakh cash was seized from his possession.

This marks the fifth arrest by the Assam Police in relation to the Hawala transaction case.

According to Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, the incident originated on November 21. A raid was conducted at a rental residence in the Athgaon area based on relevant information about suspicious activities.

During the raid, the police recovered over Rs 1 crore. Subsequent investigations unveiled additional instances of fraudulent embezzlement in the area, leading to the arrest of two other individuals connected to the case. Further scrutiny during interrogation revealed the involvement of journalist Toufique Uddin Ahmed and cop Mubarak Ali, the Sub-Inspector of Bharalu Police Station, both of whom were subsequently arrested.