Festival of lights, shadows for strays: The hidden toll of Diwali on animals

Today is Diwali, the vibrant festival of lights, which brings joy to millions. However, for animals—particularly stray dogs—the celebration is anything but delightful. With hearing nearly four times more sensitive than that of humans, these animals endure panic and trauma triggered by the barrage of firecracker explosions during the festivities. The loud noises leave many animals quaking in fear, disoriented, and at risk of fatal accidents.

"During Diwali, animals often become distressed and frightened due to fireworks," shares animal activist Ankita Bhowmick. "In panic, some hide, while others may bolt, often ending up in dangerous situations, running into traffic or getting lost,” she adds. According to Ankita, Diwali season sees a rise in accidents and injuries among animals, particularly stray dogs, with her team handling three to four cases daily during the festival.

Dr. Bhupen Sarma, Director of Clinic at Veterinary College Khanapara, echoes Ankita’s concerns, highlighting the grave impact of loud crackers on stray dogs. “If the sound of a cracker exceeds 85 decibels, it can psychologically harm the dogs. In severe cases, the stress triggers neurogenic shock, leading to a heart attack and, ultimately, death,” he explains. Though noise pollution affects everyone, the animals’ plight remains largely unaddressed, with limited facilities and inadequate intervention from local authorities.

Dr. Sarma highlights the lack of active involvement by the Gauhati Municipal Corporation (GMC) in caring for stray animals during such critical times. "There is a pressing need for GMC to step up its support for stray dogs. Though doctors are stationed to catch and treat stray animals, there is still little change on the ground. Stray animals in Guwahati are neglected," he says.

With Guwahati lacking a 24/7 animal hospital, handling emergencies becomes even more challenging. “During night-time emergencies, when veterinarians aren’t available, I do what I can—sometimes administering basic care myself or admitting injured animals to paid shelters,” says Ankita, describing the lengths she goes to provide care in urgent cases.

For both Dr. Sarma and Ankita, the hope is that more people will develop empathy for these vulnerable animals. “People must realise that these animals are living beings deserving of compassion. They need care, especially during times like Diwali,” Dr. Sarma concludes, urging for broader awareness and compassion from the people.