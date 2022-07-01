Ferry services suspended due to increase in Brahmaputra's water level

Guwahati, July 1: Ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended from today in view of the rise in the water level and floating of wooden logs, debris as well as heavy current in the river Brahmaputra.

In an order issued by the Inland Water Transport Division "operation of all departmental boats / vessels in the Guwahati based ferry services under I.W.T. Division Guwahati are hereby temporarily suspended with effect from 1" July/2022 until further order."

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure and keeping in view the safety of lives and properties of ferry passengers.

Earlier the ferry services were stopped for six days in June, following incessant rainfall in Assam that led to the increase in water level of the Brahmaputra.

Although the services resumed on Saturday, it was again suspended from today.