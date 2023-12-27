Female rider snatches Uber driver's phone under Bhangaghar flyover in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 27: In a rare turn of events, a female rider snatched the mobile phone from an Uber driver under the Bhangaghar flyover in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to initial information, the accused woman snatched away the mobile phone (Redmi) of one Uber driver, Pramod Das, a resident of Saatgaon.

The victim driver was waiting under the flyover in search of customers, however, as soon as he got off his cab and took out his mobile phone, the female rider in a scooter snatched away the phone.

Meanwhile, the victim has lodged an FIR at Bhangagarh Police Station and the police is currently examining the CCTV visuals installed below the flyover.