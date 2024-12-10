Female dog beaten to death in Guwahati's Lachit Nagar, sparks outrage

Guwahati, Dec 10: A group of people had beaten a female dog to death at Lachit Nagar area recently. Animal right activists demanded strict legal action against those involved.

The dog was beaten on the pretext that she had allegedly bitten some people in the locality. A video showing the attack on the animal has also gone viral in the social media, drawing widespread criticism, particularly from animal lovers.

The female canine breathed her last at the College of Veterinary Science Hospital here on Monday reportedly due to internal bleeding and severe external injuries.

Following the incident, a complaint has been lodged with Paltan Bazar police station by Purr Paws Foundation.

Two animal rights activists Chandamita Das and Abhay Bora - had rescued the adult female canine along with her four puppies on December 5 from near the Government Banikanta College of Teacher's Education, Lachit Nagar.

However, the adult female dog succumbed to her injuries while the puppies were shifted to an animal shelter home.

The complainants alleged that those involved in the incident had also attacked them, and they somehow managed to complete the rescue operation with the help of local police.

The complaint filed by Purr Paws Foundation, mentioned names of four persons, including a woman, as accused.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, an official of Paltan Bazar police station informed that based on the complaint, notices have been served to all the accused, asking them to appear before the investigating officer.

"We are investigating into the case and will file the charge-sheet upon arrival of the post-mortem report of the animal," the police official said.

