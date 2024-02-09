Fatal hit-and-run case in Guwahati unravelled: Accused confesses to crime

In a tragic incident that took place on January, 2024, 54-year-old Narabahadur Thapa lost his life after being struck by an unknown vehicle at NH-27, near Nalapara, under Basistha PS. However, the unidentified vehicle fled the scene, leaving the victim unattended.

Following the incident, Basistha PS registered a case (No. 62/24) under sections 279/304(A) IPC. During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspect's vehicle resembled a police vehicle, equipped with red/green lights and a siren, creating confusion for law enforcement.

Further probing led the police to focus on a private Scorpio vehicle. Notably, Arin Kataki, a 20-year-old BA/LLB student, was apprehended in regard to the case. During interrogation, Kataki confessed to the hit-and-run crime.

The police successfully recovered the Scorpio (Black) with registration number AS01FF 05555, concealed in a garage at Six Mile. Strikingly, the vehicle had markings reading "Govt. Of Assam," adding an unexpected twist to the investigation.

As a result of the new findings, additional penal sections, including Sec 201/304 IPC for destruction of evidence and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, have been added to the case.

As per sources, Arin Kataki, who is known for leading an undisciplined life, faces legal consequences for his involvement in the case. It was further revealed that Kataki’s father, who is an Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), under the state government, also owns private vehicles marked as "Govt Of Assam."

Legal proceedings are underway.



