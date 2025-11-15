Fake invoice scam: CGST Guwahati arrests two, detects Rs 8.59 crore evasion

Guwahati, Nov 15: Two persons have been arrested by the Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST), Guwahati Commissionerate, for alleged involvement in a fake invoice racket.

An official statement, on Friday, said that the anti-evasion unit of CGST Guwahati Commissionerate had obtained specific intelligence that a group of individuals was involved in supply of fake invoices to various recipients without any actual supply of goods or services using more than 50 suspicious GST registrations, in order to pass-on fraudulent GST credit.

Based on specific information, the location of two key members of the group was identified.

Accordingly, a search was conducted on Thursday, and during interrogation, the accused individuals confessed to their involvement in obtaining GST registration of non-existent firms and their role in generating fake invoices using such non-existent firms for monetary gains.

The duo was arrested on Friday and produced before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Initial investigation with respect to two firms has revealed GST evasion of Rs 8.59 crore. More evasion of GST revenue to the tune of several crores is expected to be unearthed in the ongoing investigation, the statement said.

PTI