Fake Indian Currency Notes seized in Guwahati, 5 held

Guwahati, Oct 14: The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam arrested five individuals on Friday who were involved in the dealing and delivery of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) in Guwahati.

Based on specific information, the STF conducted a raid at a rented residence located in Guwahati’s Dakhingaon area at Saukuchi Road, under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station.

Following the raid, the team recovered 26 counterfeit notes of Rs. 500 denomination. Along with the FICN, many other items were also seized, including six black-coloured papers of Rs. 500 size, which can be converted into Rs. 500 FICN when a specific chemical is applied, one bottle containing a liquid chemical used for developing Rs. 500 denomination counterfeit notes and one bottle containing a suspected liquid chemical.

Meanwhile, the arrested individuals have been identified as Nizam Ali, Hafizur Rahman, Abdul Rajak, Munindra Hazarika and Atikur Rahman.

After the successful operation, the apprehended individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to the OC of the Hatigaon Police Station for the registration of a case.

Further investigation is underway.