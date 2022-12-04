Fake gold bars seized in Guwahati, 5 arrested

Dec 4: A team of the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) from Hatigaon Police Station arrested five people who were in possession of fake gold bars.

The accused were identified as Hasen Ali of Naoboicha, Sirajul Ali of Salbari, Sahidul Islam of Lakhimpur, Santosh Bharol of Jharkhand & Mukesh Kumar.

As per police, they were planning to dupe people with the fake gold bars. Meanwhile, further investigation is in progress.





