Fake doctor arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 11: We visit doctors in the hope they will cure us of our illnesses, but what if the doctors we are visiting do not possess a medical degree?

In a shocking incident, a fake doctor, who had reportedly treated hundreds of patients at separate pharmacies in the city, was apprehended on Wednesday by the Guwahati Police. The accused, Nabin Kumar Mishra (45), hails from Bihar.

Dr. Abhijit Neog, who filed an FIR yesterday, said Mishra was being tracked since 2022, when he used to operate from a pharmacy in Lokhra.

“He went missing for some time. Recently, we found a prescription signed by him, and after investigation, he was found to be operating from a pharmacy in Tarun Nagar,” Dr Neog, who had been instrumental in the arrest of 32 other such fake doctors in the state, said.

Police had been looking for him since yesterday, and he was eventually caught at his pharmacy on Wednesday.

Mishra was operating as an M.D., but he confessed before the police that he does not have any medical degree.